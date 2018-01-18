Microwave ovens considered hazardous to the environment

© theguardian.com

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Europe's microwave ovens emit nearly as much CO2 as 7m cars. Report informs citing The Guardian, scientists at the University of Manchester said.

A study by the University of Manchester worked out the emissions of carbon dioxide – the main greenhouse gas responsible for climate change – at every stage of microwaves, from manufacture to waste disposal.

“It is electricity consumption by microwaves that has the biggest impact on the environment,” say the authors, who also calculate that the emissions from using 19 microwaves over a year are the same as those from a car.