Media: Google pay staff an average salary of £160,000

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Google spent more than half a billion pounds on wages for its 2,000 plus UK staff, its latest accounts reveal, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

In its most recent filing, the internet giant revealed its bill for staff salaries reached £562million, and it hired 494 more workers in the 18 months to June 2015.

Over the period it took £1.2billion in revenues, with three quarters of this sum - £890million - being funnelled to ‘marketing and services’ fees towards its European headquarters in Ireland.

Corporation tax there is 12.5 per cent, compared to the UK’s rate of 20 per cent.

Two weeks ago, Google was shamed for agreeing a so-called ‘sweetheart deal’ with the Treasury over back taxes.

The accounts for Google UK, which were filed with Companies House this week, said: ‘The company is committed to the recruitment and retention of first-rate people, and therefore offers a highly competitive compensation and benefits package.’

A fortnight ago, Google agreed with the Treasury to pay £130m in taxes dating back to 2005. It was hailed by Chancellor George Osborne as a ‘major success’ and a ‘victory’ for the taxpayer.