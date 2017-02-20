Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Los Angeles ranked most congested city in the world.

Report informs citing Inrix ranking.

According to ranking, Los Angeles tops the list of the world's most gridlocked cities, with drivers spending 104 hours in congestion in 2016 during peak time periods.

That topped second-place Moscow at 91 hours and third-place New York at 89.

Istanbul ranked 17th with 58 hours standing in traffic jams per year.

San Francisco was the fourth-most congested city, while Bogota, Colombia, was fifth, Sao Paulo ranked sixth and London, Atlanta, Paris and Miami rounded out the top 10.