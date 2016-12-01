Inventor of the 'Big Mac' dies aged 98

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Michael Jim Delligatti, the man who invented the iconic Big Mac, has died aged 98.

Report informs citing the foreign media, McDonald's spokeswoman Kerry Ford confirmed.

Cause of his death was not disclosed yet.

Notably, in 1967 Mr Delligatti in US state of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh came up with the idea of putting two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun in 1967, responding to a demand for a bigger burger.