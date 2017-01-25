India plans to measure Everest after quake in Nepal

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indian government has said it plans to measure the height of Mount Everest for a second time to assess whether it changed as a result of the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Report informs citing the BBC, Surveyor-General Swarna Subba Rao said an expedition would be sent to the world's highest mountain in two months.

Some scientists believe that Mount Everest shrank as a result of the 2015 Nepal earthquake

The most widely recognised height, 8,848m, came from an Indian survey 62 years ago.

Scientists have said that the height of a swathe of the Himalayas dropped by around one metre shortly after the 7.8 magnitude Nepal earthquake.