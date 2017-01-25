 Top
    India plans to measure Everest after quake in Nepal

    The most widely recognised height of Everest is 8,848 m

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Indian government has said it plans to measure the height of Mount Everest for a second time to assess whether it changed as a result of the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

    Report informs citing the BBC, Surveyor-General Swarna Subba Rao said an expedition would be sent to the world's highest mountain in two months.

    Some scientists believe that Mount Everest shrank as a result of the 2015 Nepal earthquake

    Scientists have said that the height of a swathe of the Himalayas dropped by around one metre shortly after the 7.8 magnitude Nepal earthquake.

