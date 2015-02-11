Former goal-keeper of "Galatasaray" now is Honorary Consul of Turkey

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Minister of Colombia

Juan Manuel Santos Calderón and a former goal-keeper of "Galatasaray" football team, Farid Mondragon.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency, Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited F.Mondragon with his family to the Presidential Palace after knowing that he will come to Turkey in March.

A former "Galatasaray" player said that he did not forget his six years in Turkey. Addressing Turkish President in the Turkish language, Mondragon said: "Burası Sizin evinizdir, sayın başkan".("Here is Your house, Mr. President)

R.T.Erdogan responded in Spanish: "Gracias" (Thank you).

Turkish President appointed Mondragon as an Honorary Consul of Turkey in the meeting with Colombian counterpart.