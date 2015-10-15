Croatia launches 3-minute flight

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Split has become a city where residents and visitors for 149 kuna can enjoy probably the shortest commercial flight in Europe.

Report informs referring to foreign media, Croatian airlines European Coastal Airlines introduced the shortest flight from October 1, 2015.

The line connects the ferry port of Split with air terminal in Divulje near Split airport with two rotations per day and the ferry port Split directly to the airport Split once a day.

The flight takes only 3 minutes and costs 149 kuna.