Einstein’s theory of happiness sold for more than $ 1.5 mln

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Albert Einstein’s note with a theory of happiness sold at auction for $ 1.56 million in Jerusalem, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Albert Einstein was in Japan on a lecture tour in 1922. After receiving a message from courier that he was awarded the Nobel Prize, physicist did not want to leave him without tips. But giving tips was uncommon in Japanese traditions, instead of money he decided to reveal him secret of happiness.

The first note was written on hotel paper where physicist stayed, the second note was written on simple paper. They read: “A calm and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness that comes with it” and “Where there’s a will there’s a way.”

The owner of notes who sold them at auction preferred to be anonymous.