Dubai to launch a new court for tourists

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Court, which will review only minor offenses committed by tourists, will be established in Dubai, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to the publication Arabian Business, which refers to a source in the court of Dubai, a new court will begin to review the first case at the end of 2015.

Examples of such cases may be the use of alcohol, driving while intoxicated and other occasions.

According to the source, the creation of such a structure will speed up the consideration of such minor offenses.