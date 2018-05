Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ First robot cop in Dubai will be commissioned in 2017.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, press-center of the emirate of Dubai city said.

Earlier it was reported that Dubai police will introduce robots in four years.

Notably, last year the police of Dubai has launched another high-tech technology - Google Glass.With the help of this patrol police can easily identify trespassers on registration numbers on the roads.