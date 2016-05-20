Japan expects driverless taxis in 2020

Baku. 20 May. Today REPORT.AZ/ Government of Japan has decided to allow the use of taxis without a driver in 2020, Report informs citing the NHK.

Taxis controlled automatically without the presence of a driver, under certain conditions can be used even during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020.

The government intends to amend the legislation and to force the earliest tests of these taxis.

Robot Taxi plans to take on Japan's famously immaculate cabs in urban centres and remote, rural towns where public transport for elderly residents is limited. The company plans to focus on systems development rather than building vehicles from scratch.