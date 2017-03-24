Driverless subway trains are coming to Beijing

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Made-in-China subway trains with no driver needed are scheduled to be rolled out in Beijing.

Report informs citing the TASS, local authorities in the Chinese capital confirmed on Friday that the 16.6-km longYanfang Linewill be opened to the public sometime in 2017. The line is aimed at helping commuters in the city's southwestern suburb of Fangshan.

Once completed, it will become the first "fully domestically developed automated subway line on the Chinese mainland," according to Xinhua, forced to caveat because the China-made driverless trains werefirst introduced in the Hong Kong MTR late last year.