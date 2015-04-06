Biography with 5 thousand-words of Taliban leader released

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Mullah Omar was injured 4 times in armed conflicts, he lost an eye."

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the Afghan Taliban published a biography of their leader Mullah Omar.

According to the report, Mullah Omar's 19th year as a supreme leader of the movement is commemorated. 5 thousand-word biography clarified his "unknown sides". It was noted that Mullah Omar was born in 1960 in the village of Chah-i-Himmat, in the Kharkez district of Kandahar Province. The biography claims that his father was a respected erudite and social figure.

It was noted that Mullah Omar fought against Soviet troops in Afghanistan.

He was a leader of Mujahideen in 1994 and became a religious leader of his believers in 1996.

"Mullah Omar has charismatic personality ," was said in a statement.

Experts appreciated the unexpected biography of Mullah Omar published by "Taliban" movement and said that the representatives of the movement took this step to prevent growing influence of ISIS in the country. Thus, "Taliban" published Mullah Omar's biography against the popularity of ISIS.