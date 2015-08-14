Barack Obama going to read 6 books during his vacation

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama is going to read 6 books during his vacation, Report informs referring to "Politico" newspaper.

He is pretentious to read the works of authors like James Soltera, Etntoni Dorra, Elizabeth Kolbert, Cump Lahiri, Ta-Nehsi Koutsa and Rona Cernou within 16 days.

According to the report, Obama is currently on vacation with his family. During 16-day rest period, he is expected to spend 2 and half days for each book.