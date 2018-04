Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ A popular antivirus "Norton" produced since 1991 ceased to exist. Report informs citing to İCT NEWS, antivirus manufacturing company "Symantec" said it will no longer release software updates.

According to the information, the company intends to bring together some of their products in the same program.

"Norton" antivirus had more than 50 mln users.