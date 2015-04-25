 Top
    Close photo mode

    Americans drank coffee for free because of computer failure

    There are thousands of messages of Americans in Twitter who have expressed gratitude to company for such failure

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the northern part of the USA due to a computer failure in Starbucks, visitors could enjoy coffee for free, Report informs citing Russian 'Gazeta.ru'.

    There are thousands of messages of Americans in Twitter who have expressed gratitude to company for such failure.

    Some, on the other hand, complained that they were unable to drink coffee because coffee shops closed earlier than usual.

    Starbucks, apologized and assured that failure of the system during the upgrade will not prevent to serve customers as usual.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi