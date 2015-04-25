Americans drank coffee for free because of computer failure

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the northern part of the USA due to a computer failure in Starbucks, visitors could enjoy coffee for free, Report informs citing Russian 'Gazeta.ru'.

There are thousands of messages of Americans in Twitter who have expressed gratitude to company for such failure.

Some, on the other hand, complained that they were unable to drink coffee because coffee shops closed earlier than usual.

Starbucks, apologized and assured that failure of the system during the upgrade will not prevent to serve customers as usual.