Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Ferrari" brand car of French actor Alain Delon was sold at auction for more than 14 million Euros, Report informs. The newspaper "Les Echos" stated it.

According to the newspaper, only 37 units of the car model Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider were launched.

The sold car was considered lost. However, some time ago it was revealed in a French farm.