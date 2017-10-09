A cat joins New Zealand police team

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ It's only been a couple of months since New Zealand farewelled Constable Elliot, the police guinea pig, but it's time for Kiwis to open their hearts to the newest four-legged addition to the force.

Report informs citing the NZ Herald.

Tia the police cat may only work for 30 minutes at a time, and yes, she may spend much of her shift sleeping, and cleaning herself, but she is already helping to fill the void left behind when Constable Elliot passed away in August.

"On this particular day, Tia was helping out our Scene of Crime officers with some investigations," a police spokeswoman said.

"She's also pretty good at admin, paperwork, and the odd bit of light typing. But her favourite thing is nap time.