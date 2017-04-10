World Bank railway mission visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today World Bank (WB) mission on railway transportation starts visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed, curator of “Azerbaijan rail trade and transport facilitation project” Jean Bureau heads the mission.

According to information, the visit will continue till April 18. The mission headed by J.Bureau will meet with commission including finance minister Samir Sharifov and head of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov. The guests will also have meetings in other economy-related entities of the government.

Notably, total value of “Azerbaijan rail trade and transport facilitation project” is 750 mln USD with 220 mln USD part provided by WB. Thus, the WB will fund reconstruction of electric power and signaling systems within frame of the project.