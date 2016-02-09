Works to be carried out by Economy Ministry Appeal Council declared

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'In accordance with relevant instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, establishment of Appeal Councils under local and central executive power authorities has already begun. Appeal Council has also been established at the Ministry of Economy.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov told reporters.

According to him, purpose of the council is fair and prompt consideration of complaints of entrepreneurs as well as legal and physical persons.

Mentioning establishment of the council in the ministry, the deputy minister added if appeal on ministry's activities enters from any business entity, the issue will be considered within the legislation and decision will be adopted: 'The council consists of representatives of structural divisions of the Ministry of Economy.'

Clarifying form of the appeals, S.Mammadov said they will be received both in electronic form and made through '195-2' call center.

Touching upon reduction of number of days for issuance of certificates of origin to 1 days, Deputy Minister said that effective and important works are carried out in accordance with the instruction of the president on improvement of entrepreneurship and business environment.