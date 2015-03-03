Wizz Air resumes flights on Baku-Budapest from March 29

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian low-cost aircraft operator Wizz Air resumes flights from Budapest-Baku-Budapest from March, 29.

Report was told by the Public Relations Manager of Wizz Air Tamara Mshveniradze, tickets can be purchased online on the website of the company.

According to her, the ticket price, as before, is 49 euros, including all taxes and fees.The flights on this route were suspended in October last year.Wizz Air has launched flights to Baku in June 2013.

However, at the expiration of the contract for permission to fly, sides could not agree for a few months on the terms of the continuation of flights.