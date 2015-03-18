Wizz Air postpones resumption of flights to Baku

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Resumption of flights between Baku and Budapest by the Hungarian-Polish low-cost operator Wizz Air, was postponed.

Report was told by the representative of the company Daniel de Carvalho, the resumption of the flight was delayed due to the breach of the previously signed contract by the Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

"Baku Airport refused to honor the commercial agreement earlier concluded between the parties on airport fees and charges", Daniel de Carvalho said.

Carvalho expressed regrets that no low cost services will be available to Azeri consumers and visitors. "Wizz Air is refunding all customers with bookings on the discontinued route", he said.

Earlier the airline announced the resumption of flights on March 29.Then the flight information on the official website of the company has been removed and as the new date for the resumption of flights was defined as May 5.

Purchase a ticket for the flight Baku-Budapest on the website of the company is not available for the time being.