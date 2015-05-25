Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 26 in Azerbaijan announced. As Report was told by the Senior hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev, the weather will be changeable cloudy, sometimes cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 26. Will dominate the north wind, which will be changed to the south. At night the temperature will be 14-17, 25-30 degrees during the day.

On May 26, the weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless, but in the evening and night in some mountainous areas thunderstorms and showers also possible. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will prevail. At night the temperature will be 13-18, 26-31 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night 7-12, in the daytime 15-20 degrees of heat.