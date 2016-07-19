 Top
    Water supply in some districts of Baku will be interrupted today

    The reason was an accident on one of the water mains

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ An accident occurred on one of the main water pipes, supplying the drinking water to Baku city.

    Report was told in the “Azersu" OJSC, to eliminate accidents in some areas, in Garadagh, Sabail, Yasamal, Binagadi, Nizami, Sabunchu and Khatai districts of Baku, which supplied with water round the clock, supply of drinking water will be limited and supply of water users will be carried out by the hour regime.

    "Azersu" apologizes to subscribers in connection with a temporary inconvenience.

