Volunteers to work two days more in Baku Metro

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Though Baku 2015 the First European Games ended, a part of foreign visitors who came to see the event, continue their visits to Azerbaijan. Also, the organizers of the great event will stay in Baku for a while. Taking this into consideration, Baku Metro company's leadership made a decision on extending of working schedule of volunteers up to July 1.

As Report was told in the press service of "Baku Metro", volunteers continues to work in "Icheri sherher", "Sahil", "Nizami", "28 May" and "Koroghlu" stations of the subway, as in a previous order.