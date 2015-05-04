VIP plane of Azerbaijan to be painted - PHOTO

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, "Airbus A340642" (4K-AI08) of the Azerbaijani government was sent to paint in Rome, "Fiumicino - Leonardo Da Vinci" aiport.

Report informs, at present, the aircraft is in the hangar.

This aircraft was VIP plane of "Saad Air" company. Then the plane was bought for the Azerbaijani government. The plane was sent to Ireland to prepare and currently, is in Italy, in the process of painting.

It will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the near future.