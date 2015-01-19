VIM-Avia for second time canceled Moscow-Baku-Moscow flight

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today a flight from Moscow canceled, which was due to land in Baku at 12:00. Also canceled the return flight Baku-Moscow on the same liner. Report was told in the main office of the VIM-Avia company, which was supposed to carry out this flight to Baku from Domodedovo airport, flights canceled due to internal problems and operational requirements of the airline.This is the second flight of the company VIM-Avia that was canceled this week.

Thus, the airline has already canceled flight route Moscow-Baku-Moscow on January 12.