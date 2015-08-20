UTair Airlines plans to resume Moscow-Baku flights

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ UTair Airlines intends to resume flights from Moscow to Baku in the autumn, Report informs citing Travel.Ru.

Flights will be operated daily from September 7.

Departure from Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) - 10.30 a.m. and arrival to Baku at 03:30 p.m. Reverse departure at 16.30, arriving in Moscow at 17:30. The minimum ticket price in one direction is 10,845 Roubles (165 USD). The flight will be operated by the Boeing 737.

UTair operated this route since 2008. However, due to the economic crisis the flight Moscow-Baku was closed in 2014 with a whole series of lines UTair in Russia and abroad.