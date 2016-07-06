US Coast Guard visits SOCAR Black Sea Port

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the US Coast Guard have visited Black Sea Port of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Kulevi terminal, Georgia (Black Sea).

Report informs citing the official website of the terminal, various security aspects in the terminal discussed during the meeting.

As a part of the annual Integral International Port Security Program, representatives of the US Coast Guard together with the representative of the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, regularly visit Kulevi Port, as well as other ports in Georgia. 'The guests briefed on the security procedures that are in place at the terminal and port and stated that the procedures and plans implemented were in compliance with international standards', information declares.