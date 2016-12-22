University camps will be built in Baku suburbs

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ As part of southern planning zone of Baku city, establishment of a new university in Alat settlement specialized in "Smart city", transport hub, business administration was proposed.

Report informs, Director of the Baku State Project Institute, Ilgar Isbatov told reporters.

"As a part of the General Plan for use of Baku territory and zoning, it was proposed to create a regional center in Alat settlement with a population of 200 000. Formation of a large university here is expected," Director of the Institute said.

According to I.Isbatov, taking into account rapid development of agriculture and agrotourism, creation of university camps in Mardakan and Hovsan proposed.