Underground pedestrian crossing launched on Nobel Avenue

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of "White City highway infrastructure project", construction of underground pedestrian crossing has been completed on the intersection of Khagani Rustamov Street and Nobel Avenue.

Report informs citing the press service of “Azəravtoyol” OJSC, people may use the pedestrian crossing.

The pedestrian crossing equipped with a lighting system, sanitary facility and security rooms.

Within the project, intersection with railway canceled on the intersection of Nobel Avenue and Khagani Rustamov Street, temporary road restored to the direction of “Bulvar” hotel. The road length is of 250 m, width varies between 45-100 meters.