Ukraine will present a program for construction of Ukrainian planes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine will present a preliminary program and structure of the organization and planning, construction and maintenance activity of an enterprise in the territory of Azerbaijan for assembly of Ukrainian AN-178 aircraft.

The agreement was reached today in the framework of the 11th session of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Report informs, it was stated by Co-chairman of the commission, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Gennady Zubkov during his visit to Azerbaijan.

He noted that the decision was made in the development of agreements already reached between "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC and "Antonov" State Enterprise on June 7, 2016 on production of Ukrainian AN-178 aircraft in Azerbaijan. According to Gennady Zubko, the design capacity of the plant will amount to 12-15 planes per year.