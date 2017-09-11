Ukraine and Kazakhstan intend to achieve lower rates for the transit of goods via Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine together with Kazakh companies will seek to reduce rates for the transit of goods through Azerbaijan and Georgia. Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, this was stated by the vice-president of the organization Sergei Svistil at a briefing at EXPO 2017. ASTANA. FUTURE ENERGY.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Association of Entrepreneurs of Astana to unite the Kazakh business operating in Ukraine and get discounts on transit tariff through Azerbaijan and Georgia," he said.

S. Svistil recalled that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ukraine was seriously affected by the closure and restriction of transit by Russia: "We had turnover of 3 bln, now - only 1 bln.

We need to work to ensure that we are back to the volumes that were in 2013. The reason for the fall is that it is transit through the Russian Federation, which is now impossible to implement. It is necessary to work on another route: Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan - Georgia – Ukraine”.

S. Svistil added that the reduction of port charges by Ukraine is a positive step on the way to boosting trade with Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan-Georgia.