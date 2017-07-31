Uber wants to have a dialogue with Azerbaijani government upon its Armenian chief

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Uber demonstrates rapid growth in Azerbaijan. We believe that this partnership will help to ensure further sustainable development of business in the region. This is in line with the interests of users, drivers and megapolis. We are for constructive dialogue with the government of Azerbaijan to help further develop the city's infrastructure".

Report informs, Uber says commenting on the reports regarding appointment of Armenian head to the company.

Notably, it was reported that Yandex and Uber taxi services will be merged and Armenian Tigran Khudaverdiyan will be appointed to the management of the newly created organization, which will operate in several CIS countries, including Azerbaijan.

Spokesperson for the Baku Transport Agency Mais Aghayev told Report that the most important thing for all citizens and organizations of Azerbaijan is the political interests of the country: "So, if after merger of the two taxi companies, an Armenian citizen or Armenian origin person heads the newly established company, then issuance of special marks that permit drivers to work with these companies will be stopped and they will be called upon to stop relations with that organization".