Two major ports to be built on Caspian Sea

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Implementation of the Project of Caspian transport-logistics complex establishment will allow to increase turnover of Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) sea trade port by 5-6 fold.

Report informs citing TASS, Head of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov told the local press.

He said that the project of 127 bln RUR (Caspian Transport-Logistics and Maritime Industrial Complex) was submitted to President Vladimir Putin: "The project includes construction of shipyard, ship repair facility, biosea technologies plant as well as creation of personnel center in the Caspian Sea and a new naval base, which is underway."

R.Abdulatipov added that according to preliminary estimates, the republic may gain additional annual profit of 2.5 billion RUR only from sprat fishing in the Caspian Sea.