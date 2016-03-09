Transition of Turkish trucks via Azerbaijan up by 7 times in 2015

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2016, the Turkish transit trucks through the territory of Azerbaijan amounted to 1 500 units, which is more by 7.3 times in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said at the presentation of the official website of the Transit Cargo Coordination Council.

According to him, as a result of last year's works, regime for transit cargo from Turkey to Central Asia via Azerbaijan is simplified, costs reduced by 40%.

S.Babayev also said that the maximum limit of the tariffs for transit transportation of oil and oil products via Azerbaijan fixed: "We expect growth in the volume of oil products transported in this direction."