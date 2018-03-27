Turkish politician: I see BTK railway as iron “Silk Road” running from Istanbul to Europe and China

Ankara. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ “As a politician, as a person who believes in Turan, I see the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as an iron “Silk Road” that runs from Istanbul to Europe and China,”.

Former member of Turkish parliament and politician Sinan Oğan told Report’s correspondent in Ankara.

He believes that the railway, as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, will bring Azerbaijan and Turkey closer to each other.

“I believe Turkey and Azerbaijan will further keep their unity. The ‘One nation, two states’ and ‘Azerbaijan’s sorrow is our sorrow, and its joy is our joy’ statements will live on. I am sure the forthcoming elections will serve this purpose,” he said.