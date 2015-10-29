 Top
    Turkish Airlines launches a discount to foreign countries

    Tickets should be bought on November 1-30, the flights to be carried out from March 31

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkish Airlines' launched discount campaign on flights from Ganja and Nakhchivan to a number of foreign countries.

    Report was told in the company, tickets will be sold from November 1 to 30, while flights would be carried out from November 1 until March 31 of next year.

    Reserve Tickets must be bought within 3 days. Minimum stay at destination - two days, maximum - one month.

    Ganja Tel-Aviv 330 euros
    Ganja Ljubljana 349 euros
    Ganja Dusseldorf 406 euros
    Ganja Berlin 403 euros
    Ganja Dnepropetrovsk 307 euros
    Nakhchivan Ljubljana 356 euros
    Nakhchivan Rome 355 euros
    Nakhchivan Tel-Aviv 329 euros
    Nakhchivan Barcelona 373 euros
    Nakhchivan Berlin 329 euros

    *The prices are designed for both directions

