Transportation industry decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016 enterprises and physical entities in the transport sector of Azerbaijan transported 85.6 mln tons of cargo and 749.2 mln passengers.

Cargo transportation fell by 3.0% in the annual comparison, carriage of passengers grew by 1.8%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, the decline in freight traffic is associated with a reduction in maritime, rail and through pipelines.

Cargo carriages by road reached 61.8%, via pipelines - 28.9%, railway transport - 6.7%, sea transport - 2.5%, air transport - 0.1%.

In addition, 87.6% of passengers used services of vehicles, 12.2% - the metro, and the rest - other modes of transport.