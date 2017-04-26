Transit transportations from Russia to Georgia through Azerbaijan started

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ AzRusTrans joint project established by Azerbaijan and Russia last year expanded its operations aimed at transit transportations in the region.

AzRusTrans CEO Javid Guliyev told Report.

According to him, the company started to supply Russian grain to Georgia through Azerbaijan.

“We started execution of a new project related to transit cargo delivery through Azerbaijan. So that, branches of American agricultural company – Bunge and Swiss company – Glencore International operate in Russia. According to agreement with these companies, AzRusTrans handles delivery of freight to Georgia supplied by them. We reached an agreement with the sides for transportation of about 14,000 tons of grain, and 8 thousand tons have been delivered from Russia to Georgia through Azerbaijan. 6,000 tons of that freight were delivered in April. This process will continue in May”, J.Guliyev said.

Marking the advantages of transit cargo transportation via Azerbaijan, J.Gulyev told that until now the grain from Russia to Georgia was shipped through Azov Sea-Black Sea to Batumi, from there it was delivered to Gardabani: “Transportation through Azerbaijan is very efficient in terms of time, safety and cost. A short before, railway tariffs in Azerbaijan were quite high, but then they were significantly optimized and this resulted in preference given to transit transportation. Safety is another issue. So that comparing to sea shipment the railway transportation is very reliable. At the same time, sea shipping rates constantly change. Ship norms should also be taken into account”.