Traffic will be restricted in Binagadi district of Baku city

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from January 5, traffic movement will be partly restricted on Masud Davudoghlu Street in Binagadi district, Baku city due to repair works.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency.

According to report, restriction will be in effect until the completion of repair works. In order to avoid traffic density in the area, drivers are recommended to use alternative routes.