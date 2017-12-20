Traffic will be partially restricted on Baku roads

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b4b3acf019d2b9f8c3ac3fa35fb0f06a/74ea6df8-99a6-4549-937c-eb80b9cecd9b_292.jpg

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic has been partially restricted on Binagadi-Mehdiabad highway in regard with horizontal lines marking by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Highways.

Report informs citing the Agency, restrictions will be in force until today evening.

In addition, road marking will be carried out in the area from 22:00 pm.

Restriction will be in force until morning hours.

Drivers are recommended to choose alternate routes, taking into account the mentioned works.