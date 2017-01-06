Traffic to be restricted on three directions in Baku

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of today, traffic will be partially restricted on several avenues and streets in Baku, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Report informs citing the "Azeravtoyol" OJSC, repair works will be carried out on Neftchilar Avenue (Nobel Avenue intersection), Jafar Khandan Street (between Shovkat Mammadova and Ibrahimpasha Dadashov Streets) and Najaf Narimanov Street.

Notably, today, at noon, dismantling of railroad rails will start on intersection of Neftchilar Avenue with Nobel Avenue. The works will be completed within the next two days. Also, repairs are underway on intersection of Jafar Khandan Street, Binagadi district with Shovkat Mammadova and Ibrahimpasha Dadashov Streets. New water lines are being constructed and asphalting carried out. Repairs will continue until the next working week. Najaf Narimanov Street is also under repairs. Reconstruction of asphalt concrete cover is being conducted, traffic is partially restricted.

"Taking into account repairs in the mentioned avenue and streets, drivers are recommended to use alternative routes in order to avoid traffic density," the statement says.