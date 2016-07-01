Traffic movement restored on Niyazi Street

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic has already been restored on Niyazi Street, which closed during Formula-1 in Baku, June.

Report was told at Intellectual Transport Management Center.

This morning relative density occurred on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in both directions), Uzeyir Hajibayov Street, Binagadi highway (to the direction of centre), Tbilisi Avenue (to the direction of centre), Niyazi Street, Koroghlu Rahimov Street (to the direction of Presidential Residence).