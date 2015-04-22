 Top
    Traffic pattern of 43 bus routes to change in Baku

    Bus traffic will be organized on a suspension bridge in the direction of G.Garayev Avenue

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the opening and closing of the first European Games in June, to change traffic patterns of 43 urban and suburban bus routes planned. Report was told in the "Baku Passenger Transport" Ltd.

    In addition, due to the closure of the road before the Olympic Village on April 1, changes to be made in the scheme of movement of 13 bus routes, moving in the direction of the city to "Koroglu" metro station.

    Bus traffic will be organized on a suspension bridge in the direction of G.Garayev Avenue.

