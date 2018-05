Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Movement of vehicles will be restricted for short time tomorrow morning from intersection of Jafar Khandan street with Ibrahimpasha Dadashov street up to Azadlig Avenue due to the repair works.

Report informs referring to the "Azeravtoyol" JSC.

According to information, restriction of movement will take a few hours.

"During this period, drivers are asked to use alternative routes," the statement says.