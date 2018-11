© Report

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ This evening starting from 22:00, new horizontal road lines will be drawn on Niyazi street of Sabail district and also on part of road from Azneft Circle of Neftchilar Avenue to intersection with Rashid Behbudov street.

Report was told in the press-service of "Azəravtoyol" OJSC, movement of vehicles will be limited on the areas mentioned above.

"Work will be completed up to the morning," statement reads.