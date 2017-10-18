Traffic movement will be restricted in Baku city center tonight

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b4b3acf019d2b9f8c3ac3fa35fb0f06a/74ea6df8-99a6-4549-937c-eb80b9cecd9b_292.jpg

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Horizontal marking lines will be re-drawn today at 22:00 at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev and Babek avenues, as well as Yusif Safarov street.

Report informs referring to “Azəravtoyol” OJSC, therefore traffic movement will be partially restricted.

Works will be completed by morning hours.

Drivers advised to be careful in these areas.