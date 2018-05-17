Traffic movement on two main highways in Baku being restricted

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b4b3acf019d2b9f8c3ac3fa35fb0f06a/74ea6df8-99a6-4549-937c-eb80b9cecd9b_292.jpg

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles re-painting of horizontal marking lines carried out in Baku, Heydar Aliyev Avenue and Sabunchu road junction towards the airport.

Report informs referring to the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, similar works are carried out in the direction of Azneft square, Bayil circle of Baku-Alat highway.

For this purpose, the traffic of the motor vehicles is partially restricted by part of these roads during the evening hours.

Drivers are advised to use alternative roads in order to avoid traffic density and obey temporary road markings and traffic rules.