Traffic jams occurred at entrance to Baku and city center

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Repair work on the territory of Khirdalan circle on the 11th km of Baku-Guba-Russia caused a huge traffic jam on this section of the track.Currently, there is high traffic density on that area toward the city.

Report was told in Intelligent Transport Management Center.

At the same time, the high traffic density is observed at Binagadi highway (toward the city), Ziya Bunyadov Avenue (in the direction of the metro station "Koroglu"), and Khatai Avenue (towards Azadlig Avenue).